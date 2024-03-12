Here is the March 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Puglisi's ready to learn

With spring practice beginning Tuesday, quarterback Ryan Puglisi will receive an exceptional opportunity to practice alongside his 2024 teammates. The only quarterback in Georgia's recruiting class, Puglisi will compete with Gunner Stockton to be Carson Beck's primary backup.

Puglisi was able to work out during Orange Bowl practices as an early enrollee.

Of course, Stockton figures to have the upper hand in the backup competition. But as Anthony Dasher wrote, Puglisi had a strong showing during winter workouts with the team. Originally, Puglisi was going to be one of two quarterbacks in Georgia's class before Dylan Raiola opted to decommit and pledge to Nebraska.

Now, Puglisi is the only freshman quarterback on scholarship and will look to make a name for himself with the program.

"He's embraced the part about learning," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He sees himself as a guy that needs to come in and develop under a system. He's seen Carson's success, so I think he understands that. He wants to grow and get better."

Potential wild card

John Garcia Jr. noted that Georgia could be a surprise team that makes a legitimate run after class of 2025 outside linebacker Darrell Johnson.

"The Bulldogs are a pure wild card in this race, hence their spot right in the middle of the contenders," Garcia wrote. "The in-state power has yet to offer Johnson a scholarship, but there has been consistent communication with Glenn Schumann and company, and of course there is a big unofficial visit to Athens looming for this weekend -- just days before a pick is to go public. Should Georgia offer, it will be game on between the top few SEC contenders and FSU. Should it pass up on joining the race, their pursuit of Johnson becomes a story for later in the cycle, if at all."

Coley and Smith connect

Class of 2025 receiver Travis Smith Jr. said Georgia receivers coach James Coley has done a great job of recruiting him since rejoining the program.

"It actually came out to a good, positive conclusion," Smith said of the transition from former UGA receivers coach Bryan McClendon to Coley. "James Coley, from my knowledge, is a great receivers coach. He has a great history. He's been building the relationship with me since he got hired so it's great to have him there. We're still working on building the relationship to this day."

Smith said it didn't take long for Coley to call him after his hiring.

"It was a couple of hours after I found out (about the hire). I was surprised. We did a FaceTime," Smith added. "We chopped it up. He just let me know what the business was."

Recognition for Charlie Condon