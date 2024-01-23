Here is the Jan. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bowens continues tradition

Georgia has been blessed at the running back position throughout its history. That trend will continue as a new group of freshmen add to an already deep backfield.

Among the additions in the 2024 class is Chauncey Bowens, a standout from North Palm Beach, Florida. While Bowens joins this class with Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips, he's the only one of the trio to enroll early.

In high school, Bowens finished his career with 3,062 yards and 33 touchdowns on 430 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush.

With Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards departing, there will be a lot of backs competing for rotational spots. Among Georgia's returners at running back are Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson, and Cash Jones. Trevor Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida and Branson Robinson is still recovering from a ruptured patella tendon.

Rivals' John Garcia believes Bowens will fit in just nicely with the Bulldogs.

"Bowens is known for his burst and downhill leverage, though he continues to show a more well-rounded game as he matures, with the long speed balancing out an already above-average skillset as a pass-catcher. With the type of rotational ability Georgia is known for under star recruiter and developer Dell McGee, Bowens seems like a natural fit along the lines of other elite south Floridians to pick Athens at the position of late like James Cook and Kenny McIntosh."

Five-star status

Georgia signed four players who are considered five-star prospects in this year's Rivals250. This total ties Ohio State for the most in the country.

Georgia five-star players are cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebacker Justin Williams, safety KJ Bolden and defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. There's still a chance that Georgia adds a fifth with athlete Terry Bussey.

Robinson's addition is one to be really excited about.

"Robinson is Georgia's highest-ranked signee in the 2024 class, checking in at No. 3 overall," Jed May wrote. "With receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Dylan Raiola ahead of him, Robinson is the top-ranked defensive player in the entire class. Robinson is a physical specimen at corner with the size, speed, and length that Kirby Smart wants in a player at the position. The IMG Academy product has gone up against some of the nation's best over the past couple of years and has come out on top more often than not. It wouldn't be shocking to see Robinson carve out some playing time for himself during his freshman season in Athens."

Mock draft tracker

Patrick Garbin compiled where each of the mock draft sites have Georgia players positioned for the upcoming NFL draft. Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims are the only two that are unanimous first-round selections at the moment.

Kamari Lassiter is split between two mock drafters having him in the first round, with three having him in the second round.

