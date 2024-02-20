The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Priority recruit awaits next WR coach
How McClendon's departure affects Smith
The news of receivers coach Bryan McClendon taking a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit priority recruit Travis Smith Jr. pretty hard.
Smith said he developed a strong relationship with McClendon, so his departure will at least affect where things stand with Georgia in the short term. Smith noted that Georgia's next receivers coach will need to establish a strong rapport shortly after he is hired.
"Relationships are key to me," Smith said. "So whenever they do get that receiver coach, I will need to build my relationship a little more on him so I can actually have a great feel and comfortability with the whole program once again."
Looking to next year
With Georgia's basketball program amid a disappointing six-game losing streak, Anthony Dasher took a look at how the Bulldogs can fix their woes, although much of that has to do with the product on the court of the 2024-25 season.
"Incoming freshman Asa Newell is going to be a star," Dasher wrote. "He’s got the size, length, and skill that Georgia is missing on its front line. He can shoot, run the floor, rebound, everything you’d expect a player of his caliber to do. But he’s going to need some help.
"White and his staff will need to scour the portal and hopefully, the NIL opportunities allow them to bring in the size, strength, and inside skills that the program desperately needs."
Also on UGASports
Georgia receivers coach hot board.
Nazir Stackhouse's return is huge for the Bulldogs up front.
Wuerffel Trophy winner
