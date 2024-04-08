Here is the April 8, 2024 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Eyes on the Joe Moore Award

Right guard Tate Ratledge has one particular goal in mind for his offensive line. He wants his unit to win the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation's best offensive line.

Since the award's inception in 2015, Georgia has yet to win this award.

“The Joe Moore Award is something everybody in our room wants to accomplish. We’ve fallen short two years in a row, three years in a row, so that’s definitely something in the back of our minds every time we go out to practice,” Ratledge said. “There’s also definitely motivation from last year that we carry over to this year where want to be better in certain areas.”

Georgia figures to have one of the nation's best offensive lines given the experience it is returning. In addition to Ratledge, Georgia is bringing back Earnest Greene III, Dylan Fairchild, Micah Morris and Xavier Truss.

The only new face expected to see significant playing time is center Jared Wilson.

That said, head coach Kirby Smart isn't ready to make any determinations about this group just yet.

"I can't put them that great because I haven't seen the other ones. I don't think that's a fair comparison,” Smart said. “I'll leave that to the gurus that have the talk shows and media stuff. I can't sit here and say our group is a top three group in the country, because I haven't seen the others.

“We have a very experienced group outside of the center. We have a lot of guys who have taken snaps, but I ask you, because you've taken snaps, does that make you better than other people?” Smart said. “I certainly value experience, especially in our league, but you can go backward. You have to be careful with guys that are older, because if you're not, guys will go backward, and a younger guy beats them out.”

Stockton's growth

Quarterback Gunner Stockton is expected to be one play away from seeing meaningful snaps.

Therefore, his development is crucial this offseason. As Georgia's primary backup, if Carson Beck suffers an injury, the Bulldogs will need Stockton to be ready to pick up where he left off. Thus far, Smart is pleased with what he's seen.

"Gunner has done a good job. I have seen growth in Gunner. I think he had a couple of mistakes in the scrimmage, but he also played with much more consistency,” Smart said. “I have seen this progression with Gunner where he is getting better each and every practice. The bowl practices were great for him. The ability to play in that bowl game was awesome for him. He has gotten better.”

Also on UGASports

The must-read insider notes from Georgia's second scrimmage.

Three under-the-radar Georgia prospects to watch.



Georgia's practice impresses Simeon Caldwell on a recent visit.

Shavar Young sees Georgia has a dominant program.

Follow the ball