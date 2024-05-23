Here is the May 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Pulling out the stats

Receiver Phillip Bell acknowledged that other programs negatively recruiting against Georgia have told him he won't see the ball much in the passing game if he were to choose the Bulldogs.

During a recent visit, the Georgia coaching staff wanted to set the record straight.

"They pulled out the stats, and numbers don't lie," Bell said. "Showing how much they pass the ball and (finishing near the top of) the SEC in passing yards and just stuff like that. Not even just the past year, even the year before that."

In 2022, Georgia finished third in the SEC in passing with 295.8 yards per game. In 2023, the Bulldogs were second in the conference with 305.3 passing yards per game.

In addition, Bell said he has been impressed with both head coach Kirby Smart and receivers coach James Coley throughout his recruitment.

"The number one thing is development, and both coaches were able to explain how they can develop me as a receiver and just a football player at the University of Georgia," Bell said.

Bulldogs impress Harris

After visiting Georgia, receiver Marcus Harris is thinking of Georgia as a major contender.

The Bulldogs are considering Harris as a major priority.

“It’s kind of hard not being able to take all the other (visits) yet,” Harris said. “They made it harder to look at things. I feel like all schools are equal right now and things could shift after all of them. They’re in a good position. I’d say they probably weren’t before the visit but once I got to see and they showed me a lot of things about the offense and where I could fit in, it made it harder for sure.”

