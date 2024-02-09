Here is the Feb. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Building relationships'

Although he's committed to USC, Georgia continues to put the full court press on recruiting quarterback Julian Lewis, the top prospect at his position in the class of 2025.

Lewis' most recent visit to Georgia came on Feb. 3, with Lewis feeling the love from the coaching staff.

"I had a great time. It was good to see so many guys there," Lewis said. "It was good to visit with Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Mike) Bobo, Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder), and Coach (Dell) McGee. I've seen them a lot lately so we're definitely building relationships."

Lewis said the appeal for Georgia is the chance to put up some big numbers with the talent assembled on offense.

"I have the opportunity to play and be a part of something special," Lewis said. "Coach Smart and Coach Bobo played at Georgia so I know what that program means to them. They've made it clear that if I come there, I'll be able to put up numbers and win a lot of games."

Experience at left guard

For the 2024 season, there won't be a shortage of experience at left guard.

When Xavier Truss was asked to move to right tackle following Amarius Mims' ankle injury, Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris earned some valuable playing time. Georgia should be in good hands at left guard as a result.

“It starts with Coach (Stacy) Searels and the other coaches who just trust the work that we put in,” Morris said. “It didn’t matter who we put in, they trusted us to go in and care for each other, no matter who was on the field.”

Said Fairchild: “We prepare like (we’re starters) every day. They prepare us all. From the ones to the threes and fours, anybody could play at any moment. It's just a daily thing to help us prepare."

Rumors vs. Facts