The Daily Recap: No backing down in center's recruitment
Here is the Feb. 27 edition of The Daily Recap.
Holding firm
Georgia has not, and will not, back down from recruiting center Zykie Helton.
Helton has been committed to Alabama since last July and lost 50 pounds after a bout with Chron's disease. Georgia, however, has not given up and has maintained a constant presence in Helton's recruitment.
"They’ve been trying to get me to commit since I committed to Alabama," Helton said. "Going through what I went through during the season with my stomach and stuff, they were still [saying], no matter how big you are, you still can commit. We’ll put weight on you. That’s really love from them. I really respect them."
Helton stated he has interest in Georgia while remaining committed to Alabama.
Starks stays consistent
Malaki Starks began his college career as a true freshman making big plays in a season-opening game against Oregon. Now, Starks will enter his junior season as a veteran presence in Georgia's defensive backfield.
While Georgia will look to replace many key contributors on both sides of the ball, there is no worry about the free safety position.
“He’s a really good person; he prepares the right way. When we talk about maturity level, he’s got a maturity level unto himself as a defensive player and a person from the moment he got here,” co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said at the Orange Bowl. “He’s incredibly humble. He’s grateful for his opportunity, and constantly approaches each day with the right level of enthusiasm. The reason he’s continually improved is because he doesn’t have an ego. He’s going to do what’s best for the team and his teammates.”
Georgia makes James Coley, Josh Crawford hires official.
Georgia will get the first official visit for offensive lineman Juan Gaston Jr.
Previewing Georgia's basketball game against LSU.
