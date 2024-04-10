Here is the April 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Safeties impressing

With Javon Bullard off to the NFL, Georgia has a void to fill at safety next to Malaki Starks.

Veterans returning include Dan Jackson, JaCorey Thomas and David Daniel-Sisavanh. In addition, the Bulldogs welcomed Alabama transfer Jake Pope and five-star freshman KJ Bolden to the fold.

Starks said Pope's knowledge of Alabama's defensive scheme has made him an interesting addition to the Bulldogs.

"Just the knowledge he has from Bama coming to here, we kind of pick back and forth off each other, like, 'Hey, what'd y'all do there? How was it there?'" Starks said. "Whatever the case is, just trying to pick his brain and see the differences."

Meanwhile, Bolden has impressed Starks during meetings.

"He's very athletic, very smart, just like all the young guys that came in with him," Starks said. "They all have talents that they possess. He's like a sponge. He just wants to soak up all the knowledge and information. You see him in meetings, he's always writing stuff down."

A 'special' connection

Starks has already enjoyed learning from his new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

"Just that connection I’m starting to build with him, it’s very special," Starks said. "I’m excited to see where it goes."

Starks has been rehabbing a shoulder injury, which has sidelined him from practice. However, Starks did recently go for an early-morning run with Robinson.

"He runs in the morning, every day at five," Starks said. "He told me and I texted him Monday. I texted him at 4:30. I was like, ‘Yo, you up?’ He didn’t text me back. I was already here because I was trying to beat him here. He hadn’t texted me back so I started running. He called me at 5:00 and was like, ‘Where you at?’ I was like, ‘I’m in the indoor.’ He was like, ‘Come outside.’ We started running, we ran two miles or whatever. After that we went up and watched film."

