Here is the April 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The 'long haul'

Quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who committed to Georgia last week, said he's a lot like Carson Beck when it comes to how he plays the game. He can make all the throws on the field but also has some deceptive athleticism to escape pressure in the pocket.

But there's another trait Montgomery says he has that is like Beck. The young signal caller said he has no plans to leave Georgia if he's not seeing the playing field in his first couple of seasons.

"I’m in for the long haul," Montgomery said. "I’m not going to be a one or two year guy and leave just because maybe I’m not seeing the field as much as I want to. I know it might take some time. If it does, so be it. I’m going to be happy, because I know we’re going to be winning at a high level, and I’m going to keep getting developed. I’m going to be in it for the long haul."

Now that Montgomery has committed to Georgia, the coaching staff indicated that he's the only quarterback they'll take in the 2025 recruiting class.

"They told me that I’m the guy," Montgomery said. "I’m the top priority now. I will be the only 2025 quarterback they're going to be going after. When they got me, they told me that’s the only kid we’re going to have in the 2025 class. They did say they were going to try and get a portal guy this spring, because I know Coach Smart wants four scholarship quarterbacks for the upcoming year."

'They got their guy'

With Montgomery's revelation that Georgia won't be looking at other quarterbacks in 2025, Jed May checked in with Julian Lewis, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect to see where he stands with the program.

"I haven’t talked to them about the situation," Lewis said. "They got their guy in ’25 and that’s the thing. I’m not really too much worried about it or anything like that. You’ve got to have your guy and I’ve been locked in for a while. I get that they can’t just go with an empty class."

Lewis is committed to USC but Georgia was still recruiting him hard. That has since changed due to Montgomery's addition. Lewis was asked if he'd still consider decommitting from USC and pledging to Georgia.

"I mean I’ll be considering them, but (Montgomery) is pretty locked in," Lewis said. "I’ve had a lot of chances to commit out there. If I would have done it, I should have done it a long time ago."

Also on UGASports

Behind the scenes as to why De'Shane Montgomery transferred to Georgia.

Georgia settled for a split despite some heroics from Charlie Condon.

First day?

