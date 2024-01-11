Here is the Jan. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

High praise for UGA signee's unique skill set

Ellis Robinson will begin his career at Georgia with high expectations due to his five-star status. However, Rivals' John Garcia Jr. believes Robinson's potential goes beyond his standing as the No. 1 cornerback in this year's recruiting class.

Garcia wrote that Robinson could be one of the best cornerbacks he's ever scouted at the high school level.

"There's no comparison, not because there aren't other great corners but this skill set may yet be looked back as one of the most unique yet," Garcia wrote. "The length of Sauce Gardner with the physicality of Marlon Humphrey and the technical skill of Vernon Hargreaves may roll into one of the top overall prospects to be scouted at the position. Pat Surtain seemed like as sure a bet as there was coming out six cycles ago, and even that feels rivaled by what Robinson has done at the position.

"The fact that it's even a conversation retells the point. Robinson's ranking, projection, scouting report and Saturday expectation may still be undersold."

Expected visitor list

Jed May compiled a list of who is expected to make a trip to Athens for Georgia's first recruiting weekend of the new year.

To see this list, you must be a UGASports.com subscriber.

Making up ground

Georgia is attempting to make up some ground with defensive back Faheem Delane.

Georgia hasn't been high on Delane's list, but a recent offer is at least making him consider the Bulldogs. Delane has a top five of LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

Alabama portal considerations

With Nick Saban abruptly retiring Wednesday evening, Anthony Dasher compiled a group of Alabama players who Georgia may consider if they were to hit the transfer portal.

One of those players is quarterback Dylan Lonergan.

Jayden Maiava’s flip-flop means there is an opening for Smart to bring in another quarterback after publicly stating he’d prefer to have four scholarship players at the position," Dasher wrote. "The Bulldogs are very familiar with the Georgia native, and could very well give a look if Lonergan were to decide to enter the portal."

Hoops team gaining confidence

Georgia rolled to a 10th consecutive win after defeating Arkansas 76-66 on Wednesday.

“I told our guys after the game; we didn’t really flinch. This is the fifth or sixth game like that, where games can go the other way if your body language is a little bit different when you’ve got guys looking around saying, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re not supposed to win this one,'" head coach Mike White said. “It’s not who’s going to step up and hit a shot for us. But this team has been pretty good in that regard. I don’t know where we’ll finish, but we’re getting better. I don’t always like the way we’re executing, I don’t always love our shot selection, but I like our level of confidence right now.”

