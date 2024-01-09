Here is the Jan. 9 edition of The Daily Recap, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Wilson ready for more

Linebacker Raylen Wilson is already looking forward to contributing more for Georgia in 2024.

The freshman was mostly a rotational player who saw additional playing time once injuries occurred to Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon. With Dumas-Johnson transferring to Kentucky, additional playing time should open up for Wilson.

Wilson, C.J. Allen and Jalon Walker were all impressive young contributors at inside linebacker. Wilson said his relationship with Allen should be key moving forward.

“Me and C.J. are close,” Wilson said. “Both off the field and on the field. It makes it easier for us to communicate anytime we’re on the field.”

Wilson sprained his knee in Georgia's first preseason scrimmage, and hinted that this injury slowed him some during the season. Wilson said he's ready to show what he's capable of when fully healthy.

“I’ll be moving better,” Wilson said. “That’s the main thing, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Georgia adds to QB room

On Monday, Georgia landed a commitment from UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava chose the Bulldogs over USC. At UNLV this past season, Maiava completed 224 of 353 passes for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Maiava joins a quarterback room that features Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

Head coach Kirby Smart recently said that he would prefer to have four scholarship quarterbacks each season.

"That's something we have to think long and hard about," Smart said. "Our hard number is four. We want to be at four, and we're not at four. So again, we'll look at our options and see what we can do there. We would like to be at four, but that's our goal."

Also on UGASports

KJ Bolden broke down what happened during the final weeks before his decision to commit to Georgia.

The former Georgia players who had the best performances in the NFL this past week.

A look at the 2025 recruiting class at linebacker.

Worth noting

