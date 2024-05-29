Here is the May 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The new playoff format

Unlike last season, Georgia won't have to worry about getting in the postseason if it loses for the first time in the SEC Championship. That's because the College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 in 2024.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said expansion won't stop people from debating which teams should be the final ones to join the postseason party.

"How do you differentiate? I'll leave that to the committees. That's why we have the system we have,” Smart said. “It happened (Monday) in baseball. There's a lot of debate about what teams get in baseball. There's going to be debate about what basketball team gets left out, there is going to be debate about what football team gets left out.”

Smart said his focus will be to ensure Georgia isn't in a position where it is one of the last teams fighting for a playoff spot

“Ultimately, everyone has a chance to go out on grass and go out and play and earn the right to be in. Somebody is going to be left out that probably shouldn't. I try to control what I control. Because I can't control what a committee or what someone thinks should be in. And we've had that with the 4-team playoff,” he said. “There were probably three times where we were one of the four best teams, but we didn't earn it on the field. And so, the same opportunity is going to present itself, it's just going to be 13, 14, 15. You guys are going to debate a lot about it and I'm going to try and make my team better so they're not 13, 14, 15."

Potential roster caps?

Now that the NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement in three antitrust cases has been announced, what happens next has been a primary talking point.

Among what has been discussed is whether college football rosters should be capped. If that's the case, would walk-ons no longer exist in the sport? Smart didn't want to say anything prematurely on the topic outside of his opinion that walk-ons should continue in college football.

“When you look at Dabo Swinney’s career, Will Muschamp’s career, you look at Ladd McConkey. You look at guys that have come to schools and then gone on to be successful football players, successful football coaches, successful at everything they do, they overcame the ultimate odds,” Smart said. “I don’t know anybody who would be against having those walk-ons. At what cost does that bring us? I think it hurts high school football and football as a whole when kids can’t even dream about ‘What I might be able to do if I can’t get an opportunity.’ I think that’s a challenge."

