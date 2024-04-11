The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: James Coley likes recruit's leadership
Here is the April 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Wiley's leadership
While recruiting receiver CJ Wiley, receivers coach James Coley told him what he liked about the young prospect in the class of 2025.
"He knows what he’s doing. He can develop receivers," Wiley said. "He just likes that I’m a leader on and off the field and I just work hard and stuff. I’m a hard worker."
Wiley has been familiar with Coley for some time, dating back to his stops at Texas A&M and South Carolina. Coley could be a key for the Bulldogs if they are able to land Wiley in this year's recruiting haul.
"He's a cool dude," Wiley said. "He has an actual relationship with you. He likes to have that relationship with you."
Dawgs at the Masters
Six former Georgia golfers are competing at this year's Masters, which teed off Thursday morning.
Among those is Harris English, who is currently the 45th-ranked golfer in the world.
"Harris English is off to an incredible start. He has made the cut in eight of nine tournaments this season," Dave McMahon wrote. "In six of those made cuts he has finished in the top 25 including a seventh-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and a No. 10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His only miss cut was last week at the Valero Texas Open. Last season, he made the cut in half of the majors and finished tied for eighth at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot a 71, 71 in the first rounds in Augusta before going 77, 75 to finish the tournament."
Attack the day
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.