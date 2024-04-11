Here is the April 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Wiley's leadership

While recruiting receiver CJ Wiley, receivers coach James Coley told him what he liked about the young prospect in the class of 2025.

"He knows what he’s doing. He can develop receivers," Wiley said. "He just likes that I’m a leader on and off the field and I just work hard and stuff. I’m a hard worker."

Wiley has been familiar with Coley for some time, dating back to his stops at Texas A&M and South Carolina. Coley could be a key for the Bulldogs if they are able to land Wiley in this year's recruiting haul.

"He's a cool dude," Wiley said. "He has an actual relationship with you. He likes to have that relationship with you."

Dawgs at the Masters

Six former Georgia golfers are competing at this year's Masters, which teed off Thursday morning.

Among those is Harris English, who is currently the 45th-ranked golfer in the world.

"Harris English is off to an incredible start. He has made the cut in eight of nine tournaments this season," Dave McMahon wrote. "In six of those made cuts he has finished in the top 25 including a seventh-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and a No. 10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His only miss cut was last week at the Valero Texas Open. Last season, he made the cut in half of the majors and finished tied for eighth at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot a 71, 71 in the first rounds in Augusta before going 77, 75 to finish the tournament."

