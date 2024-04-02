Here is the April 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'A perfect fit'

Class of 2026 defensive back Jalon Copeland visited Georgia last weekend, with the program making an exceptional impression.

"I love everything about UGA. It was my first visit, and I was impressed," Copeland said. "I definitely want to be coached by the best, and that's UGA."

Copeland, a defensive back at Valdosta, holds five scholarship offers to date.During his visit, Copeland furthered his relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

Copeland believes Georgia will make the most out of his talents.

"At the next level I'll be a safety, so I was watching closely the schemes they run and how I would fit," Copeland said. "It will be a perfect fit for me, because I know what I can do and how I can create turnovers in the secondary."

Boggs loved his Georgia visit

Following his decommitment from Ohio State, receiver Jayvan Boggs took a trip to Georgia in what he's calling a reset with his recruitment. Based on what he had to say afterward, Boggs loved what he saw in Athens.

"It was great, loved the visit!" Boggs told Rivals. "First impression was, 'I see a lot of natty trophies lol.' But first impression was great, facilities were great. Right when I got there they took me to coach (Kirby) Smart's office and we sat down and had a great meeting.

"Great person, great coach! His message for me was just like come in and work. He was saying they would use me all over the offensive side of ball -- slot, outside, put me in motion. He thinks I could be a very versatile guy in their offense and I love that."

During his visit, Boggs got to catch Georgia's scrimmage.

"It was great to see the receivers work live and how they use them -- and great to see how the coaches coach live," Boggs said. "(Receivers coach James Coley) is a great coach. Coaches his receivers hard and puts them in the best position to make plays!

"Me and coach Coley's relationship is great. Still continuing to build our relationship, but it’s great."

