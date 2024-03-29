Here is the March 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Brown's stock is rising

With receivers coach James Coley back at Georgia, he has made it an emphasis to go after an Orlando-based receiver who is now in demand with many top college programs.

Vernell Brown III is now the No. 58 overall player in the country and ranks third among all receivers. Georgia believes Brown would be a fantastic addition to it offense.

"They were saying how they're an offense built on getting their playmakers the ball, and they think I'd be the perfect player for their system," Brown said. "I like the fact they find a way to get their key players the ball regardless of position."

Brown was pleased with his visit to Athens earlier this month.

"It went really well. I enjoyed my time in Athens," Brown said. "Just seeing the way they do things and the atmosphere made the visit stand out to me."

Terry to make it to Athens soon

Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry, who recently committed to USC, will be in Athens on April 12.

The Manchester native's commitment to USC was certainly seen as a surprise, but nothing is final until he signs in December. Georgia will certainly look to do what it can to get Terry back in the fold.

"I love everything about Georgia, you know? It's like hometown. I grew up in Georgia," Terry previously told UGASports.com. "Great team. Great coaching staff. Everything is great there, and why not go to Georgia?"

Also on UGASports

UGA is among the top teams recruiting cornerback Dijon Lee Jr.

Georgia continues to keep recruit Rodney Colton Jr. in high spirits.

Georgia hoops should receive many props for making the NIT a big deal.

Showing love to UGA's educators

