Here is the April 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Montgomery commits to Georgia

Georgia picked up a key commitment from class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery on Wednesday. A four-star prospect, Montgomery chose the Bulldogs over Florida and South Carolina.

Montgomery explained why he chose Georgia.

“I want to win at all costs," Montgomery said. "That's just how I've always been. So that aspect, being able to compete for national championships year in and year out and having that expectation? Winning is definitely a huge part of why I picked Georgia."

Montgomery said he's the type of player who won't back down from competition.

Having witnessed some Georgia practices throughout his recruitment, Montgomery said he is aligned with the program's culture.

"That was a huge factor in my decision," Montgomery said. "Those are the most intense practices I've ever seen. And I've been to a lot of places. It's by a mile, by a longshot. You got Coach (Kirby) Smart just holding the megaphone screaming at people. The rest of the coaches are doing that as well. But they're trying to get the best out of each and every player. That's exactly why I want to go to Georgia, because I know they're going to get the best out of me each and every day. Some kids might shy away from that competition or the intensity of those practices. But for me, just with my mentality, I know that's just going to help me for the future. I want to be in those intense practices and those intense environments. I'm just really looking forward to it. So it definitely fits me very well."

A flip is a possibility

Running back Anthony Rogers isn't ruling out flipping from Alabama to Georgia. Rogers recently told Jed May that this scenario is a "possibility."

Rogers visited Georgia on March 30 and that proved to be pivotal in how he views the program. It allowed for Rogers to see how he would be able to fit into Georgia's running scheme.

"They run a lot of zone and they run in between the tackles," Rogers said. "The line blocks, and they get a good push. At the scrimmage I went to, the running backs were at least getting four or five yards a carry. They like to get the ball to the backs out of the backfield as well."

The latest on Terry

Trent Smallwood compiled some notes on where things stand with five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry. Terry recently flipped to USC, with the Bulldogs continuing to recruit the top prospect like a priority.

Talking Montgomery's commitment