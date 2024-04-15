The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I want to see more' from the secondary
Here is the April 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Smart wants DBs to 'attack the ball better'
At G-Day, Georgia's defensive line and linebackers put on a show throughout the scrimmage. However, when it came to the end of the fourth quarter, the Georgia receivers made some big plays on the young defensive backs.
None was bigger than Dominic Lovett's late touchdown that ultimately tied the game at 20 apiece.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he would like for the defensive backs to win more of these battles when the ball is in the air.
"I want to see them attack the ball better," Smart said. "We gave up a lot of plays in the spring. What I call 50-50 balls, we didn’t get a lot of them out. What you saw a microcosm of today was a really good quarterback throwing really good touch passes. The throw to Dom, I mean, I’ve seen that 20 times this spring. It’s like, we’re right there. We just couldn’t quite get it out. When you have a good thrower and catcher with people that protect, it’s dangerous. I want to see more out of the secondary."
During the spring, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris worked with the first team. Freshman Ellis Robinson IV could be one to watch this fall as well.
"We’re all battling, honestly," Everette said. "All three of us, like I said, we’re all competitors. They’re good players, fast, can cover. We’re just getting each other better every day. It’s fun competing with them."
Smith has an eye-opening G-Day visit
Receiver Travis Smith Jr. said he had an eye-opening visit to Georgia this past weekend for the G-Day game. He had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with receivers coach James Coley and go over the game film as well.
Throughout the weekend, as it has been for some time, Smith felt like he was being prioritized at the position. His next trip to Athens will be an official visit from May 31-June 2.
"I believe I am high on their board, not only because they’ve been saying it but it’s all the attention I’ve been getting," Smith said. "They’ve been on my tail ever since, I’d say, my sophomore year. They’ve been the guys ride or die whether I’m going good, bad. They’ve always stuck by my side. It’s definitely great to see."
G-Day reactions
Also on UGASports
Georgia's deep receiver room impressed at G-Day.
The Bulldogs offered edge rusher Hezekiah Harris after his G-Day visit.
Georgia also offered edge rusher Zion Elee over the weekend.
A look at Georgia's defensive line recruiting now that the spring has come to a close.
Once again
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.