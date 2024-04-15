Here is the April 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart wants DBs to 'attack the ball better'

At G-Day, Georgia's defensive line and linebackers put on a show throughout the scrimmage. However, when it came to the end of the fourth quarter, the Georgia receivers made some big plays on the young defensive backs.

None was bigger than Dominic Lovett's late touchdown that ultimately tied the game at 20 apiece.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he would like for the defensive backs to win more of these battles when the ball is in the air.

"I want to see them attack the ball better," Smart said. "We gave up a lot of plays in the spring. What I call 50-50 balls, we didn’t get a lot of them out. What you saw a microcosm of today was a really good quarterback throwing really good touch passes. The throw to Dom, I mean, I’ve seen that 20 times this spring. It’s like, we’re right there. We just couldn’t quite get it out. When you have a good thrower and catcher with people that protect, it’s dangerous. I want to see more out of the secondary."

During the spring, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris worked with the first team. Freshman Ellis Robinson IV could be one to watch this fall as well.

"We’re all battling, honestly," Everette said. "All three of us, like I said, we’re all competitors. They’re good players, fast, can cover. We’re just getting each other better every day. It’s fun competing with them."

Smith has an eye-opening G-Day visit

Receiver Travis Smith Jr. said he had an eye-opening visit to Georgia this past weekend for the G-Day game. He had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with receivers coach James Coley and go over the game film as well.

Throughout the weekend, as it has been for some time, Smith felt like he was being prioritized at the position. His next trip to Athens will be an official visit from May 31-June 2.

"I believe I am high on their board, not only because they’ve been saying it but it’s all the attention I’ve been getting," Smith said. "They’ve been on my tail ever since, I’d say, my sophomore year. They’ve been the guys ride or die whether I’m going good, bad. They’ve always stuck by my side. It’s definitely great to see."

G-Day reactions