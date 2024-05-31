Here is the May 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Brooks discusses Smart's extension

Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks said it was quite easy to make Kirby Smart the highest-paid college football coach in the country.

Given everything Smart has accomplished, Brooks wanted to be proactive and show the program's appreciation. In April, Smart signed a 10-year contract that averages $13 million per year.

“I think he’s the best coach in the country and we wanted to show commitment to him that we want him to be our coach for a very long time,” Brooks said. “I think sometimes you have to be proactive in those things and show our trust and confidence in him. I think he’s worth it.”

Baseball team ready for regional

With the NCAA Tournament beginning Friday, Georgia's baseball team is banking on its collective experience in the postseason. Georgia head coach Wes Johnson built a chunk of this year's roster through the transfer portal, and he's hoping that their prior tournament experience will help in this year's run.

“I think experience goes a long way in general, but especially in the postseason,” said outfielder Dillon Carter, who played in three NCAA Tournaments when attending Texas Tech. “Just having guys who know what it takes to win these games. Even right now, it goes back to 0-0. Everybody’s playing for the last game of the year, potentially. So, it’s good having a bunch of guys in the dugout that have been there before. To have it (experience) in the back of your pocket is good.”

Also on UGASports

