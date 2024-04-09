Here is the April 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Larger role for Bell

Receiver Dillon Bell did a lot for Georgia during the 2024 season. In addition to his usual role at receiver, Bell was asked to fill in at running back due to injuries.

However, Bell saved some his best ball for the end of the season, which included going fo 90 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee (which also included a touchdown throw) and totaling 86 yards against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

With Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint off to the NFL, Bell should see a sizable role on Georgia's offense this year.

“He’s taken on a lot more of that Rosemy/Ladd role of being the guy that’s the workhorse in that group that never complains, is really physical, practices hard, sets a standard for the others,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think him, RaRa (Thomas), Arian (Smith), and Dom (Lovett) all have taken ownership of that.”

Smart added that Bell's development has been tremendous to see.

“He’s continued to develop, continues to get better. He’s still a work in progress. He played high school running back. He played 25 percent running back last year,” Smart said. “The kid’s worked his tail off at receiver to get better, but there’s a lot of route running things he can get better at. The good thing is he’s got a quarterback the caliber of Carson (Beck) to utilize his strengths, get him throws, get him 50-50 balls. I’m proud of the way he leads in practices.”

Quarterback recruiting

With Matt Zollers choosing Missouri over Georgia and others, the Bulldogs continue to seek a quarterback for their recruiting class of 2025.

Of note, the nation's top prospect Julian Lewis is someone Georgia will continue to recruit heavily.

"Practice is always different, because it’s different guys out there," Lewis said recently. "So you're looking more at how things changed since the last time you saw the team. I guess the part now is these are guys I would be playing with and competing against."

In addition, Ryan Montgomery is a name to keep track of.

"Montgomery has also made multiple unofficial visits to Athens," Jed May wrote. "Unlike Lewis, however, Montgomery has traveled all the way from Ohio to be on Georgia's campus. His most recent visit came the weekend of March 16. Georgia has been keeping Montgomery as a backup option through much of this cycle. Schools such as South Carolina and Florida, on the other hand, have been prioritizing him."

Rumors vs. Facts