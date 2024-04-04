Here is the April 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Not buying the outside narrative

Head coach Kirby Smart was a bit confused about the notion that Georgia's defensive line could be a weakness this season. In fact, he was quick to shoot down that the Bulldogs would be unable to stop the run based on the losses the program withstood up front over the past few years.

“Yeah, I'm not down. I don't know where this is coming from. Maybe there's a narrative out there that I don't know about. I have no idea what you guys are reading, saying, or seeing,” Smart said. "But I'm not down on our run defense. We are not as good as we were that year, but we're better than we have been a lot of other years.”

While Georgia is now two years removed from having Jalen Carter, and three years removed from having Carter, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, the Bulldogs are still returning Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse.

While Zion Logue is off to the NFL, sophomores Jordan Hall, Christen Miller and Jamal Jarrett are back with a year of experience. South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod also joined what should be an experienced group.

“I'm pleased with where we are. We have to get better, and we have players on our defensive line that can get better,” Smart said. “The worst feeling as a coach is when you don't have players that you can get better. There are coaches all across the country right now who don't have one 300-pounder. We have several.

“We just got to continue to get them better and execute at a higher level. It's not about them sometimes, it's about the guy behind them, making sure he sticks his nose in the right place, too.”

Zollers enters decision mode

Quarterback Matt Zollers is set to commit Thursday at 3 p.m. He's choosing between Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Georgia is perceived to be in the lead at this time.

He recently explained what he likes about the Bulldogs.

"Georgia's practice was definitely very well organized," Zollers said. "There weren't many people just standing around. Everyone was pretty much doing something at all times. Everyone was getting reps. There was no wasted time.

"They run a NFL offense so they (the quarterbacks) basically have control over the whole offense. When I was watching them it was definitely the drills that they were doing that stood out. They were doing a bunch of drills that translate to the game. They weren't doing stupid drills that they just do to do. They're doing drills that you actually do those things in the game. That was good to see.

"Coach (Mike) Bobo's main points were that I fit very well into what they do and if I want to get developed, that's the place to be, and there's no place in the country that's like Georgia," he said. "What he was saying is definitely true.

"I actually got to go to class with Gunner Stockton so that was cool. It was definitely cool to see how they live throughout the day, what they do, and stuff like that. He definitely said that the player that he is now is not like what he came in as and they've really developed him."

