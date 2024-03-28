Here is the March 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Morris is ready for 2024

Micah Morris pulled no punches in his meeting with the media. Morris made it crystal clear what he is expecting from himself in 2024.

“That’s one of my favorite things, running into people and over people. It’s just a mentality,” Morris said. “Their mouthpiece had better be in, because mine’s in and I’m coming for you.”

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly approves of this mindset, noting that Morris is someone who wants to make life difficult for the opposition.

“Micah's a very veteran physical presence. He gives us a toughness and just an identity on offense of contact striking,” Smart said. “Guys on defense know when Micah comes up on a double team or Micah pulls, he's coming with bad intentions. He's good to have, in terms of that group, creating an identity."

Bulldogs recruiting Lockhart hard

Class of 2026 cornerback Brandon Lockhart said Georgia is aggressively recruiting him, even though he's been committed to USC for quite some time.

Much of this has to do with new defensive backs coach Donte Williams, who left USC for the same position at Georgia. However, Lockhart said Smart is recruiting him just as hard and making it known how much the program wants him.

“It’s not just because of Donte but coach Kirby,” Lockhart said. “Georgia has been primarily a defensive school and coach Kirby played DB. He knows the game and they’re primarily defense.”

