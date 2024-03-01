Here is the March 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Praise for Robinson

At the NFL scouting combine, former Alabama players discussed their thoughts on new Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. Based on what they had to say, it would appear that the Bulldogs are getting a coach beloved by his players.

“T-Rob’s my guy, man. He’s one of the best ever to do it,” former Alabama defensive back Jay Key said. “I hated to see him go over there and be with the Dawgs, but like I said, he’s one of the best ever to do it.”

Key said that one of Robinson's best traits is being able to relate to players and relay the head coach's messaging in a manner that they can better understand it.

Defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry sang Robinson's praises as well.

“T-Rob is awesome, man, actually one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever been a part of, that I’ve played with. With him, it was all about love, more like an uncle,” McKinstry said. “I could talk to him about football and anything off the field. He always tells me what he thinks about anything. Knowing I could talk to him about anything was very special to me.”

Development of the defensive line

Anthony Dasher offered a close look at what to expect from Georgia's defensive line in 2024. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson will be looked at as leaders on a group that should see a fair share of returning players and new additions.

"Look for Stackhouse and Brinson to once again be key figures, but one of the two players I expect to take the biggest jump is sophomore Jordan Hall," Dasher wrote."The former five-star had a solid freshman year, but it wasn't until the latter part of the season that we started to see Hall flash in ways most felt he eventually would.

"A four-tackle effort against Tennessee seemed to give Hall added confidence, which it's anticipated he'll take into spring to give the defensive interior a significant boost. Kirby Smart wants his defensive line to create all the inside havoc it can, and it will be interesting to see what steps Hall takes to make that happen."

