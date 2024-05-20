Here is the May 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Perfect fit

Georgia isn't taking Jadon Perlotte's commitment for granted.

While Perlotte has been committed to the Bulldogs for almost a year and a half, the coaching staff continues to stay in regular contact. This is for good reason as Perlotte has five official visits scheduled this summer, including Georgia. Georgia happens to be Perlotte's final official visit from June 21-23.

This spring, Perlotte visited Georgia to check out a practice. The star linebacker prospect was impressed with what he saw.

"I feel like I fit in perfect," Perlotte said. "I remember the practice I was at, it felt like one of these practices (at Buford High School), just watching my teammates going. I kind of felt like going in, I felt like going in."

Making a move for Addison

Now that Ziyare Addison was able to visit Georgia's campus this past weekend, the standout offensive lineman has the Bulldogs among his top contenders.

Addison, who is expecting to make a verbal commitment in August, said he is impressed with Georgia's track record of putting offensive linemen in the NFL.

"I enjoyed it," Addison said. "Coming in, I wanted to build a relationship with the coaches, to see what the plan would be for me if I come here. Kirby (Smart) said I have rare athleticism and length, which is hard to find. He wasn't trying to sell Georgia, he was letting me know they'll be here for me.

"They're top five for sure."

Inside Scavenger Hunt weekend on campus at Georgia.

A look at where Oscar Delp can improve his game now that he's going to be Georgia's starting tight end.

Sacovie White was arrested on misdemeanor driving charges.

Powder blues