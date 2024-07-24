Here is the July 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Will preparation change with a longer season?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked if the possibility of a longer season will impact how his team practices and prepares. If things go well for Georgia, or any team for that matter, it could end up playing 16 or 17 games en route to a national championship now that there is a 12-team playoff.

In essence, Smart doesn't believe anything will change with how his team goes about practice. Believing in having tough, physical practices, Smart said it will be hard to sacrifice part of this philosophy when vying for a national title.

“The way we go about practicing is critical. I believe in having a physical, tough camp. I don't think you back off about that,” Smart said. “If you do, it may not matter about those games. If you're not physical enough at the line of scrimmage and tough enough and you don't demand excellence, during the season there is only so much we can do to create the toughness that we need at the line of scrimmage and the toughness we need as an overall football team.”

Georgia extends an offer to Lamons

Georgia recently offered George Lamons Jr. a scholarship, with the Bulldogs wanting to get a head start on recruiting the talented young pass catcher.

Lamons is 6-foot-2 and 188 pounds but is expected to grow into a bigger body. As it stands, the Bulldog are projecting him to be a tight end. Already, the Georgia coaching staff has told Lamons how much they like both his pass catching and blocking abilities.

"(Tight ends coach Todd Hartley) likes me at tight end (because) of my blocking. Plus, I've got speed and can routes because I play receiver," Lamons said. "I like that. He has produced some good ones."

Baseball: Shepherd glad to be back

Cam Shepherd was a standout Georgia shortstop from 2017-2020 before becoming an on-field assistant at Samford once his playing days were over.

Shepherd is now back at his alma mater as Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson reached out to hire him as the program's Director of Baseball Operations. This is an opportunity Shepherd is thrilled to take.

“He reached out to me after the position opened, and asked me if I had any interest, and I said absolutely,” Shepherd said. “I kind of went through the process of him asking me what I wanted to get into, if I had any interest in that spot. To me, it was a no-brainer.”

