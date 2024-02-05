Here is the Feb. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Jackson receives high praise

Georgia appears to have received a well-rounded and talented receiver in Michael Jackson III. Jackson, who transferred from USC, will look to bolster a UGA passing attack that loses receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers.

Brendan Rice, Jackson's former teammate at USC, commended Georgia's newest pass-game weapon.

“He’s savvy,” Rice said. “He’s like Odell Beckham. He can do a lot of things that other guys can’t.”

Jackson appeared in 24 games with USC and caught 46 passes for 498 yards and five touchdowns.

“They got a Dawg. Michael Jackson was in that weight room with me every single day,” Rice said. “He was in the sprints, leading the sprints, stuff like that, out there competing with other guys. I wish him the best because I know he’s going to go out there and give it all he’s got.”

Former Bulldogs impress at Senior Bowl

Anthony Dasher noted that receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and defensive back Tykee Smith had standout games at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Rosemy-Jacksaint scored the game's only touchdown and Smith earned American Team MVP honors after breaking up three passes. Heading into the game, Rosemy-Jacksaint said he was hoping to show NFL personnel his abilities on the football field.

“It gives me some confidence, knowing the work that I’ve been putting in. People are starting to notice,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said Wednesday. “I really just came out here trying to get some work in. I’m out here with the best of the best. But it’s been fun. I’m enjoying going through the process.”

Rumors vs. Facts