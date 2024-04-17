The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's going to be a very good player'
Here is the April 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Harris is catching on
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised defensive end Gabe Harris for his performance at Saturday's G-Day game, saying it was one of his better showings throughout the entirety of the spring.
“Man, I thought he had a good day today,” Smart said. “I can’t say his whole spring was like that, but he was disruptive (Saturday).”
Harris saw extensive time at defensive end with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins rehabbing from foot surgery. His showing at G-Day following his outing in the Orange Bowl against Florida State, where Harris recorded a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
With Mykel Williams moving to outside linebacker, there could be additional opportunities for Harris at defensive end this fall.
“He’s catching on,” Williams said of Harris. “He’s going to be a very good player.”
Tyler Williams enters transfer portal
Receiver Tyler Williams announced he is entering the transfer portal, becoming the third Bulldog to do so during the spring window.
Last year, Williams appeared in only two games as a reserve. He joins Andrew Paul and Braxton Hicks as the other Georgia players to enter the transfer portal after G-Day. Despite Williams' departure, the Bulldogs figure to be a deep unit at receiver.
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
