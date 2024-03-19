Here is the March 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Freak athlete'

Georgia has big shoes to fill with center Sedrick Van Pran heading off to the NFL.

Thus far, however, someone has admirably stepped foot into them in the early going of spring practice. Jared Wilson is receiving the first crack at replacing Van Pran at center this spring but has received rave reviews from those who've been around him for a while.

“He’s a freak athlete,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “He’s really done a good job of trying to take control up front, being loud with his mike (linebacker) calls, things like that. He’s really done a good job of stepping up into that role.”

The man Wilson is replacing agrees with Ratledge's assessment.

“It’s exactly what he said, Jared is a freak athlete. His explosiveness is one thing I think people underestimate about Jared,” Van Pran said. “But he also does a great job of being able to dissect the defense, being able to make those IDs and digest what is going on in front of him in a split second. Once you add that and understand the explosiveness he has, it’s going to be amazing what he can do.”

Ratledge explained what he meant by the term freak athlete.

“Just him running. The way he can get to a linebacker, things like that. It’s things you don’t normally see out of a center,” Ratledge said. “He can help get to the linebacker with the guard, where a lot of times the centers just have to pop straight up. Just the way he has great footwork and gets things done up front.”

Griffin is falling in love with Georgia

Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin has enjoyed the entire package that Georgia has to offer throughout his recruitment. Griffin has made it a point to make sure he enjoys everything a school has to offer in the event a change is made with the football program.

"Are you still going to want to be at that school regardless of the coaches?" Griffin said. "In my opinion, I think I would (at Georgia). That’s the way I look at it."

In addition, Griffin wants his mother to love the place he will eventually commit to as well. Georgia fits the bill in this area.

"She loves it," Griffin said. "Honestly, I’m going to tell you right now, she wants me to go to Georgia. That’s her mind, that’s what she’s set on. She wants me to go to Georgia and play for that G. Ultimately, it is my decision. When the time is right, we’ll make that decision."

