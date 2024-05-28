Here is the May 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Guyton impressed by Uzo-Diribe

Georgia thought highly enough of class of 2027 defensive end LaDamion Guyton to go ahead and offer a scholarship. Since doing so, the Bulldogs have kept up communication to show how much they want him.

Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has continued to make a great impression with each discussion the two have.

"Every time I see him, we always have a good little talk," Guyton said. "He gave me some good advice on not only helping me in football, but in life. Like just advice, how to go about things. Just letting me know that somebody’s always watching me."

Guyton is also getting recruiting advice from high school teammate Elijah Griffin, who is in Georgia's 2025 class. When both Guyton and Griffin visited Georgia recently, they kept their eyes on how Uzo-Diribe coaches during a practice.

"Just the way he coaches his players is very hands-on," Guyton said. "You can tell he loves his players. He pours into them. He’s out there yelling with energy and flying around with them."

Come play with the best

Jed May noted that Georgia's recruiting pitch has been simple this recruiting cycle. And that's that if you want to play with the best, commit to Georgia.

Receiver Phillip Bell recently said as much when discussing the program.

"Going against the best DBs, and having the best line block for you, having elite quarterback play. You know you're going to get this here because it's Georgia,"

Said receiver Marcus Harris: "They preached to me a lot on the visit ‘iron sharpens iron.’ They basically said they always have the best DBs so how could you not get better practicing with guys like that and they get guys to the league so easily.”

Also on UGASports

The Athens Regional is set, with Georgia taking on Army this Friday at 1 pm. UNC-Wilmington will face Georgia Tech in the second game at 7 pm.

There is a lot to discuss already with SEC League Meetings underway.

Georgia's expected visitor list from May 31-June 2.



