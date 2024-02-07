Here is the Feb. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Stepping up

Brock Bowers is not only Georgia's best to ever play the tight end position, he's one of the best players in program history.

Replacing his production will be the tallest of tasks. However, it would be unfair to expect the tight ends next in line to match what Bowers was able to produce over the past three seasons.

That said, Oscar Delp is a fine football player in his own right. And when the 2024 season kicks off, Delp will step into the limelight as Georgia's top tight end.

“I’m just trying to be the next Oscar Delp,” Delp said. “I mean, obviously everyone wants to be like Brock Bowers and make the plays that he makes, and they’re crazy. It’s great to have a guy like that in the room that can kind of mentor me, and also just be one of my buddies that I just hang out with.”

Spotlighting Puglisi

Ryan Puglisi was originally one of two freshman quarterbacks in this year's class. However, Dylan Raiola decided to bolt to Nebraska, leaving Puglisi behind as the only incoming player at the position.

It's worth noting that while Raiola decided to back out of his commitment late in the game, Puglisi held firm even after Raiola committed. Puglisi is excited about the opportunity to play in Sanford Stadium.

"I think having Coach (Mike) Bobo, and playing under a coach that has been in your shoes as a Georgia quarterback, adds another level of coaching to the game. He has that different type of love for Georgia football. because he was a part of Georgia football. He knows what it’s like to be in your shoes. He knows what it’s like to play in Sanford."

