Here is the May 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Another Brock?

Georgia is hoping to add a tight end to the 2026 recruiting class who happens to share a name with the program's best-ever player at the position.

The Bulldogs have made it known how much they want tight end Brock Harris, who is ranked the No. 3 tight end in his recruiting class. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Harris is a bit taller than Brock Bowers, who won the past two Mackey Awards.

Harris attended Georgia's Scavenger Hunt this past weekend and said he had a great time.

"It was very different from anything I’ve ever been a part of for a recruiting visit for sure," Harris said. "It was really fun, got to see the competitive side of (tight ends coach Todd) Hartley and everybody else. It was just really fun. Also, it was like a tour of everything at the same time, just going around the campus and doing all the things they have us do."

Harris said that Hartley also told him that he plans to be at Georgia for quite a while.

"He doesn’t think he’s going anywhere for a while," Harris said. "Stability is comforting. It’s hard not to commit to a coach because that’s like who you’ll be around. But coaches move around a lot. But hearing that somebody like him will be there for a while is good to hear."

Walker feels like a priority

Outside linebacker Zayden Walker said he feels like a "priority" following Georgia's Scavenger Hunt weekend.

During the event, Walker said he learned just how competitive co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is. Seeing this side of Schumann has Walker seeing that he could play for him in college.

"Coach Schu wants to really coach me because of my dedication to want to be great and developed into the best version of myself," Walker said.

Rumors vs. Facts