Here is the Jan. 8 edition of The Daily Recap.

Fixing college football

On Monday night, Michigan and Washington will battle it out for the 2023 college football championship. Once all the attention is through with this game, folks will turn back to the current landscape, which has undergone a bit of chaos over the past couple of seasons.

Brent Rollins laid out how college football has changed when it comes to transfers, opt-outs, and NIL, while offering up what he would do to fix it. He highlighted the need to address these concerns by citing Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who said, "People need to see what happened today and they need to ix this" shortly after his team defeated Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

The first thing Rollins suggested was to break the FBS into two leagues, with the top tier league comprising of 48 teams.

"Now, how would you determine which 48 teams are in the 1-A league? A composite 'Commitment score"' for all the schools/teams based on budget, historical record (sorry Vanderbilt, you've been terrible for too long), attendance and other metrics worth including," Rollins wrote. "In essence, find a way to get the 48 "biggest" programs in the sport in the 1-A league.

"Then, much like the relegation model in soccer, the Commitment score would be re-assessed every five (or ten) years to determine if a team should be moved to the lower league if they consistently cannot compete."

What Georgia's getting in Jones

Georgia is getting a versatile defensive back with freshman Demello Jones.

That's at least according to Scott Roberts, Jones' head coach at Swainsboro. Roberts said his coaching staff lined Jones all over the field to take advantage of his athleticism. A consummate team player, Jones never complained about moving positions.

"He was such a good teammate and is an unselfish person and player," Roberts said of Jones. "'Mello wanted to win. He wasn't concerned with his stats. He wasn't concerned about scoring touchdowns. He was always excited for his teammates when they had success."

Roberts said the Bulldogs are getting a high-character person in Jones as well.

"He's obviously a great athlete, but he's also a great kid," Roberts said. "He's a great person. He comes from a great family that is very supportive of him. His teachers love him, and he's done a great job with the kids in this community. After games, everybody wants to have their picture taken with Mello. He was always more than willing to do that.

A closer look at Michael Jackson III