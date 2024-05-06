Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Barbour's sales pitch

Georgia commit Ethan Barbour has been a vocal proponent of adding players to the 2025 recruiting class. Right now, he's doing his part to help Georgia's coaching staff bring receiver CJ Wiley into the fold.

Barbour explained his sales pitch to Wiley.

"We’re going to spread the ball," Barbour said. "You see, we’re a pro-style offense. We put people in the league, put Ladd (McConkey) in the league, second-round pick. We’ve got a bunch, we’ve got some undrafted free agents this year, too. We’re going to put you in the league at receiver and spread the ball around. It’s not just one person getting the ball. It’s a pro-style offense. We’re going to sling that ball around. You’re going to have a good quarterback who’s going to be explosive."

Barbour recently transferred to Milton, which is where Wiley goes to school.

"We were already close, but it feels great to be play with my man again, playing on opposite sides (of the offense)," Barbour said. "He’s vocal, I’m vocal. We just bounce off each other. We always compete with each other. It’s great. I can also recruit him now, but I just love playing with him now."

Bulldogs sweep Vanderbilt

Georgia's baseball team swept No. 13 Vanderbilt over the weekend, capping the feat off with an 11-7 victory on Sunday. During Sunday's win, Charlie Condon hit his 33rd home run of the season.

Condon has now hit a home run in seven consecutive games.

“Some days, it feels better than others, but that’s baseball,” Condon said. “You just need to keep putting in work to get yourself in the best position to succeed every day because things don’t come and go overnight, it’s about showing up and being ready to go every day and put quality at-bats together.”

