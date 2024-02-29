Here is the Feb. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

UGA happy to have Humphrey, Harris

With Kamari Lassiter off to the NFL, and AJ Harris and Nyland Green placing their names in the transfer portal, Georgia's depth at cornerback looked pretty dim for a moment. It looked even worse when Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris thought about leaving via transfer as well.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Humphrey and Daniel Harris decided to stay at Georgia.

That gives Georgia the needed experience at such a critical position.

"Had Humphrey and Daniel Harris both decided to move on, Georgia's cornerback room would have been in a precarious position for sure," Anthony Dasher wrote. "But with the pair's decision to return, it doesn't appear quite so bad. Humphrey has always had talent. He wasn't a former five-star for nothing, and when he did play last year, he flashed the promise most predicted he'd enjoy.

"With the attrition, both he and Harris have a chance to start opposite each other for the Bulldogs."

McClendon's departure not an issue for Carter

Class of 2026 receiver Devin Carter wasn't surprised to see former UGA receivers coach Bryan McClendon get a shot to coach in the NFL. His departure also won't affect how the Cedar Grove star thinks of he Bulldogs either.

"I wasn't surprised. I'm excited for him and ready to see what he does at the pro level," Carter said. "He was my strongest relationship there, but I feel like I can build another with whoever they bring in. I am closer to coach (Kirby) Smart, so it shouldn't be a problem."

