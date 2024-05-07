Here is the May 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A 're-offer'

When receivers coach James Coley came back to Georgia, he made sure to reach out to a receiver in one of his best recruiting areas.

Naeshaun Montgomery already held a Georgia offer from Bryan McClendon but received what he described as a "re-offer" from Coley. Coley's interest in the Miami area wideout has piqued the young man's interest even further in Georgia.

"It definitely feels good to have them back in the picture and still having interest," Montgomery said. "They won't regret it."

Even before the "re-offer," Montgomery said Georgia was high on his list. He explained why fairly succinctly.

"They know what it takes to win a championship," Montgomery said. "That is one of my main goals, to win a national championship."

What we learned about Alabama

Anthony Dasher took a look at how Alabama, one of Georgia's 2024 opponents, moved through spring practice. Dasher concluded there are still a lot of unknowns about the program, which features new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

"Spring practice did not answer all the questions many have about what will unfold during DeBoer’s first year as Alabama’s coach," Dasher wrote. "DeBoer had success last year at Washington with Michael Penix Jr., but will (Jalen) Milroe pick up the offense and be as effective? That’s the question no one can answer.

"It will help that Alabama’s running game appears to be in good shape, but the offensive line, which returns just one starter, will need to do a better job protecting the quarterback after allowing 49 sacks last year."

Visiting soon