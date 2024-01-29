Here is the Jan. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A versatile pass rusher

Georgia is fortunate to have a tremendous athlete in Quintavius Johnson. Johnson, an outside linebacker who picked the Bulldogs over Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and Mississippi, was a four-star pass-rusher ranked 32nd at his position.

Johnson enrolled early and will seek early playing time in Georgia's rotation. Douglas County defensive coordinator Lee Hannah, who coached Johnson in high school, said Georgia has an exceptional talent rushing the passer.

“You can line him up anywhere. You can do a lot of things with him," Hannah said. "He’s a pretty special specimen, man. You just have to hold on for dear life and pray you make something happen."

Georgia's standing rises with Montgomery

Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery said that his recent visit to Georgia improved the program's standing in his recruitment.

“I definitely am a lot more comfortable with them now. I think kind of, I would not say dropped off, but there was not too much communication with them prior to the visit," Montgomery said. "After the visit, I got a lot of questions answered. They are definitely in a very good spot for me right now.”

