In one of the strangest turns of Early Signing Day, Georgia Football took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce that Jones Community College quarterback Stetson Bennett would be a part of the Class of 2019.

Bennett, a former walk-on with the Bulldogs by way of Pierce County High School, spent last season with the Bobcats in Hattiesburg, Mississippi compiling 1840 yards through the air to go along with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games.

In those contests, Bennett led all quarterbacks, went 145-of-259 (56%), averaged 153.3 yards per game, and 7.1 yards per completion.

Before Jones, however, Bennett spent his freshman season in Athens backing up sophomore Jacob Eason and fellow freshman Jake Fromm. Once Fromm seized the reins in Athens, Bennett decided to explore other options after not receiving a scholarship from the Bulldogs.

Bennett becomes the second quarterback signee of the day for the Bulldogs, joining early morning Ohio State flip Dwan Mathis.