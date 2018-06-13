Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 00:17:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest with 2020 four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Geeivu8xfczshfh9hsxj
Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia's wide receiver recruiting for 2019 is solid with five-star wideout Jadon Haselwood and four-star Dominick Blaylock, but Bulldog coaches are looking further down the line.In the Class of 20...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}