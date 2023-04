Peyton Woodyard has been committed to Georgia since Jan. 7. The Bulldog coaches are working to make sure things stay that way.

The No. 1 safety in the 2024 class has taken visits to Alabama and Ohio State this spring. While Woodyard remains solid in his pledge to Georgia, he's still keeping his options open.

Woodyard returned to Georgia over the weekend to take in the G-Day festivities. The Bulldog coaches spent that time re-iterating to Woodyard how much he is valued in Athens.