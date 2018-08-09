There are a limited number of gift codes. This offer is valid only as long as supplies last, so don't delay. You will be emailed your gift code within 72 hours of when your payment is processed. If you do not receive the code in that window, check your spam folder. If you still don't have it, contact UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi at radi@ugasports.com.

If you've had an account in the past, but let it lapse, re-start it right now. RETURNING USERS CLICK THIS LINK AND ENTER THE CODE GETGEAR99 .

TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS LIMITED TIME OFFER, CLICK THIS LINK . NO NEED TO ENTER A PROMOTIONAL CODE. THIS PAGE WILL REGISTER YOU FOR THE GIFT CARD AUTOMATICALLY.

Our most popular promotion is back. While supplies last, we're offering a $99 gift code to the Rivals.com Fan Shop with every new annual subscription.

What are you going to get with your subscription? In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this:

*Access to The Dawg Vent, our legendary, premium message board. This is where the real insiders discuss the Bulldogs and drop news you won't find elsewhere. The folks here are family-- and very funny. The Dawg Vent has been the subject of many articles and books. The Georgia coaches and administrators read it, you should too.

*Access to all of our stories. Over the last 30 days, we have produced 180 content items. That's an average of six stories per day. That number will go up with football season set to start in just more than three weeks.

*Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from the first week of camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily notebooks, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.

*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- Welcome to the Vault, the Georgia Bulldogs recruiting message board that has been around for a couple decades. This is where our four recruiting reporters post exclusive news and insider notes. We have recruiting stories everyday and unparalleled analysis of Georgia's commitments and targets.

*The Georgia 3-2-1 Reports -- An opinion piece written by the staffers where we drop scoop while giving three observations, asking two questions and making one prediction about Georgia football and recruiting.

*The UGASports War Room -- The premier collection of real insider news from sources inside the program who have to remain anonymous to protect their jobs. It is also a collection of what we are hearing and the latest rumors that have some legs. The War Room is where we share the insider news we can't put in normal stories.

*The UGASports LIVE podcast -- Each week former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan sits down with Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse to talk Georgia football. Coach Donnan delivers insight like no one else, usually punctuated with a hilarious joke or insider nugget.

*All that, plus access to our full-time staff at UGASports.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.

So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!