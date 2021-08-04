The Georgia recruiting 3-2-1 report
Welcome to the first edition of the 3-2-1 report, recruiting style.
Three observations:
1. Follow the swag
2. Man of mystery
3. Harrison "SJ" Luke
Two Questions:
1. How much flipping will we see?
2. How will the high school season change recruiting rankings
One Prediction
Get ready for more unknown names
Read: The Georgia 3-2-1 report, recruiting edition
If you're not already a subscriber, sign up using the promo code DAWGS2021 to get your first year for just $20.21.