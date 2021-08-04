 UGASports - The Georgia recruiting 3-2-1 report
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 12:51:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Georgia recruiting 3-2-1 report

Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Welcome to the first edition of the 3-2-1 report, recruiting style.

Three observations:

1. Follow the swag

2. Man of mystery

3. Harrison "SJ" Luke


Two Questions:

1. How much flipping will we see?

2. How will the high school season change recruiting rankings


One Prediction

Get ready for more unknown names


Read: The Georgia 3-2-1 report, recruiting edition


