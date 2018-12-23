The holidays are here, and that means folks are keeping their fingers crossed for a new TV, season tickets to Sanford Stadium, and plenty of other goodies from Santa. Georgia's staff is no different. Today, we take a look at what we think Kirby Smart and the boys might be hoping Kris Kringle and the reindeer drop off at Butts-Mehre.

For Kirby Smart - A new defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach

It's been fairly quiet around the search for a coordinator, with no clear candidate emerging as of yet. For Smart, that's not a huge problem, as he's capable of coaching the defensive backs himself. Still, it would help to have a new coach on the recruiting trail, especially when in pursuit of the likes of Tyrique Stevenson and Kaiir Elam. Georgia will make a strong hire here, certainly, but getting it done will aid the efforts heading into February Signing Day.

For Jim Chaney - An impressive year one for Ryland Goede and development from John FitzPatrick

With rumors circulating that Isaac Nauta will test the NFL draft and Luke Ford looking to transfer, Chaney could use a boost at the tight end position. Luckily, he has some talented candidates in the tight end room. Seeing FitzPatrick emerge as a capable blocker, as he showed at Marist, would be nice, and if the soon-to-arrive Goede could step up early on with his big frame, that would be appreciated as well.

For James Coley - A redshirt for Dwan Mathis

It's no secret that Mathis needs and expects some time to develop, and the Bulldogs would love to grant him the opportunity, especially with Stetson Bennett back in town. That would give them time to build up the young four-star quarterback, prepare him to be the future, and quash any questions about quarterback competition. The scenario would also set Mathis up to potentially take the reins in the future as a redshirt sophomore, with two years of SEC experience/strength and training under his belt.

For Dell McGee - A fully healed Zamir White

McGee has Kenny McIntosh coming in, but he's got to be just as excited as the Bulldog Nation to see 'Zeus' make his debut in Sanford Stadium. The nation's former No. 1 running back, White has struggled with two torn ACLs and missed his entire freshman season as a result. Will he bounce back in 2019? The Dawgs have to be hoping he'll be back to the form that garnered some Adrian Peterson comparisons.

For Cortez Hankton - The return of Jadon Haselwood

Losing Haselwood's commitment was a hit for Hankton in year one, reeling the five-star receiver back in would be a major coup. Haselwood is a rare talent with size, speed, great hands and a host of other attributes that make him one of the nation's best. This is to say nothing of him being a longtime commit and being an in-state guy. While it's unclear if it'll happen, it's safe to say Hankton would love to unwrap that commitment for Christmas.

For Sam Pittman - A final offensive lineman to fill out the Class of 2019

Admittedly, Pittman will be fine if this doesn't come to fruition, but the Bulldogs seem to want to add another player on the offensive line in this class. Darnell Wright and Doug Nester are the top the board targets, but never put it past Pittman to pull together a Christmas (or soon thereafter) miracle. Usually what he wants, he gets during in his tenure in Athens.

For Tray Scott - A map of Tennessee

Scott recruited the hell out of the Volunteer State in 2018, landing three top defensive line prospects, so expect him to be charged with conquering it further moving forward. Tennessee's high school football talent has really exploded in recent years, with Nashville and Memphis emerging as major hotbeds. Georgia's defensive line coach better get familiar with the layout of the state, because he owns it now.

For Glenn Schumann - A box of Cuban cigars

With Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis, and Nakobe Dean to go along with Channing Tindall and Quay Walker last cycle, Schumann has refashioned Georgia's inside linebacker room and boosted it among the nation's best from a talent standpoint. He was also instrumental in Roquan Smith's development, leading to Georgia's first Butkus Award winner and a top ten pick. Schumann may be young, but he's done a tremendous job early on. He's earned more than a few good smokes for his efforts.

For Dan Lanning - Jermaine Johnson to be one and done... sorta