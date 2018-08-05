The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is an opinion piece by UGASports Publisher Radi Nabulsi. It does not reflect the opinions of anyone who should know better. Any news or scoop contained therein is a lucky accident. Normally it is kept only on the Dawg Vent but in a nod to our newest sponsor, Aaron Overhead Doors , we decided to post it on the front page. That will teach them to ever advertise with us again.

1. Freshman MVP? After watching practice on Saturday, my player of the day had to be outside linebacker Brenton Cox. The guy was disruptive and even disrespectful in the way he blew past offensive tackles. He had a pair of sacks and his backside pursuit will be a problem for offenses who choose to run away from him. It's no wonder the coaches basically had a graduate assistant walking around with him as a sort of personal coach during practices this past spring. They could see Cox is going to play a lot, and they needed to get him up to speed. Walter Grant sometimes looks like Leonard Floyd did, but it appears Cox is going to be the one who plays like Floyd. Go ahead and order that Cox jersey. He wears No. 1, just like Justin Fields.