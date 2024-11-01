in other news
Ousmane Kromah bringing energy, aggression to Georgia
Ousmane Kromah is happy with his Georgia commitment and ready to bring energy and aggression to Georgia.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Florida
It’s time for another edition of Opposition Research and to do that we check in with Jason Higdon of 1st and 10 Florida.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Florida
As Georgia prepares to square off against Florida - you should catch up on all the big numbers pertaining to the game
Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado among teams in pursuit of 4-star WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a handful of teams in hot pursuit of Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley.
Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday
Wednesday News and Notes: Inside, we have everything Kirby Smart had to say during the SEC Teleconference.
The Georgia 3-2-1 report is here.
Three Observations
3. Don't get cocky
2. Run the damn ball, Bobo
1. Nature is healing
Two Questions
2. Will they ever put it together?
1. What's wrong with Carson Beck
One Prediction
1. Get ready
