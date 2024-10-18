in other news
Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.
Three Observations
3. Humilty is here
2. Spoiled Rotten
1. The Matchup
Two Questions
2. Can Texas be stopped?
1. How can Georgia attack?
One Prediction
1. Scratch that last sentence
