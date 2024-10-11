in other news
Justin Abson looks to block out the competition
Inside, newcomer Justin Abson explains why his role as a shot blocker is a big deal for the Georgia basketball team.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State
A quick look back at the win against Auburn and looking ahead to the clash with the Bulldogs from Mississippi State.
Elijah Griffin nearing a decision
Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck
Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State
In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.
The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.
Three Observations:
3. Spinning our wheels
2. I can't hear you
1. Getting closer
Two Questions
2. Will Georgia stick with the run?
1. Will Kirby Smart run away to the Jets?
One Observation
1. If the stadium is rocking
