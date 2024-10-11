Advertisement

in other news

Justin Abson looks to block out the competition

Justin Abson looks to block out the competition

Inside, newcomer Justin Abson explains why his role as a shot blocker is a big deal for the Georgia basketball team.

 • Anthony Dasher
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State

A quick look back at the win against Auburn and looking ahead to the clash with the Bulldogs from Mississippi State.

 • Dave McMahon
Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Justin Abson looks to block out the competition

Justin Abson looks to block out the competition

Inside, newcomer Justin Abson explains why his role as a shot blocker is a big deal for the Georgia basketball team.

 • Anthony Dasher
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State

A quick look back at the win against Auburn and looking ahead to the clash with the Bulldogs from Mississippi State.

 • Dave McMahon
Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Advertisement
Published Oct 11, 2024
The Georgia 3-2-1 Report
circle avatar
Radi Nabulsi  •  UGASports
Publisher
Twitter
@radinabulsi

The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.

Three Observations:

3. Spinning our wheels

2. I can't hear you

1. Getting closer

Two Questions

2. Will Georgia stick with the run?

1. Will Kirby Smart run away to the Jets?

One Observation

1. If the stadium is rocking

Click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: