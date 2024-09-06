Advertisement

Published Sep 6, 2024
The Georgia 3-2-1 Report
Radi Nabulsi  •  UGASports
@radinabulsi

The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.

Three Observations

3. The story we all missed

2. Mystery Solved

1. Cursed position of the year

Two Questions

2. When will we ever learn?

1. Backtracking on Nate Frazier?

One Prediction

1. This guy is going to be a problem.

Read the report here
