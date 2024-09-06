in other news
Fact or Fiction: Georgia will add at least four more defensive linemen
Sam Spiegelman is joined by Jed May and Caleb Jones to tackle three topics for FACT or FICTION...
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
Georgia took care of Clemson and now faces Tennessee Tech - Read about all the important numbers in Stats Crunch
Offensive line commit Cortez Smith closes recruitment
RIvals250 offensive line commit Cortez Smith talks commitment status and what he is looking forward to in Athens.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The value of players like Cash Jones
Cash Jones has proved his value since arriving to Georgia as a walk-on.
Zayden Walker getting a taste of the future at Georgia
Georgia commit Zayden Walker is getting a taste of the position he will play at the next level.
in other news
The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.
Three Observations
3. The story we all missed
2. Mystery Solved
1. Cursed position of the year
Two Questions
2. When will we ever learn?
1. Backtracking on Nate Frazier?
One Prediction
1. This guy is going to be a problem.