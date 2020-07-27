UGASports - The five best QB groups in college football

This week, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell starts a series ranking the best position groups in college football. He starts today with the quarterbacks, arguably the toughest group to rank, where a capable backup is essential.

1. GEORGIA

Jamie Newman (AP Images)

Wait, what? Georgia has two untested quarterbacks battling for the starting job and I have them ahead of two clear-cut Heisman contenders? Yep. Actually, neither UGA quarterback is untested as Jamie Newman was very solid in the ACC and JT Daniels showed great promise at USC. I’d much rather be Ohio State or Clemson with their elite starters, but this is a great 1-2 punch in Athens.

2. OHIO STATE

Justin Fields (AP Images)

I like Trevor Lawrence slightly more than Justin Fields, but I like Gunnar Hoak as a backup for the Buckeyes in case Fields gets injured. Hoak has had limited opportunities to prove himself, but what I’ve seen has been solid.

3. CLEMSON

Trevor Lawrence (AP Images)

Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in college football and if Chase Brice was still his backup, this would be easy to put Clemson at No. 1 on this list. But the inexperience of Taisun Phommachanh gives me pause here. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei could come in and be the No. 2 but that's hard to project given that the team didn't finish spring practice.

4. FLORIDA

Kyle Trask (AP Images)

I’m torn on Kyle Trask. I don’t believe he’s the next Joe Burrow like many Gators fans believe, but he’s also not as low as I had initially ranked him (No. 9) nationally. I’ve looked him over again and again and he had some very good games last year. His backup, Emory Jones, has become more of a runner, which is odd because he has a cannon for an arm. This is a very nice duo.

5. NORTH CAROLINA

Sam Howell (AP Images)