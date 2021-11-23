The fifteen runs to get to the title

So, do you think you’re in shape? You think you’re tough?

Try running the stairs at Sanford Stadium 15 times and see how you feel. It will either make you or break you.

For members of the Georgia football team, it was those early morning stadium runs which players on Tuesday pointed to as one of the big reasons the Bulldogs are the nation’s top-ranked team.

Per safety Lewis Cine, it was not an accident that strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair chose the No. 15.

"We might talk about the fact that we worked out at five in the morning, but I don't think anyone brings up the fact that we had to run up the stadium stairs 15 times,” Cine said. “That’s 15 times for the number of games we're going to be playing, which says a lot. We have a goal, and we're going to see it through."

Previously, the Bulldogs would do their early morning runs inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

No longer.

Following last year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff decided future runs would be taken to Sanford Stadium.

“We wanted to see if we can make this team a little tougher. We did eight of those or something like that, just to say, well it was cold and wet. We’re just trying to make it tougher, and they would get the same things they were doing in the indoor, but we just try to change it up, because I didn’t feel like we were getting where we needed to go,” Smart said. “I certainly don’t think that’s the only reason we’ve been successful. I just think some of those kids think of it as a little tougher.”

Offensive lineman Warren Ericson remembers those early-morning runs. He admits they were not a lot of fun. When you’re over 300 pounds, running stairs 15 times can take quite the physical toll.

“I remember it because it was at No. 7. I got down at the bottom of the steps, and my legs could not stop shaking. I couldn't stop. I said, 'I don't know how I'm going to do this. I don't know how I'm going to get eight more in,’” Ericson said. “Then, I had James Cook, Jamaree (Salyer), and other guys in my steps just pushing me and saying, 'Hey man, let's go. We got this. We got your back.'”

Apparently more than anyone could have thought.

At one point, Ericson said Sinclair considered trimming the number of steps for the sake of the team’s bigger players.

No way, Ericson explained:

“Yeah, he even tried, for the big guys, to cut it down to only going halfway instead of going to the full top, but everyone said, 'No, we got this together. We're all in it together, and we're going to push each other. We're going to push ourselves.' We went back up to the full top, and that's when I kind of knew this was a special thing that, when times are tough, I have my brothers to lift me up and push through."