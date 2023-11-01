The end of Ladd McConkey's frustration
Ladd McConkey was definitely frustrated not being able to play earlier this year due to a back issue.
Actually, his feelings ran deeper than that.
“I was pissed off. I wanted to be out there; I wanted to be with my guys,” McConkey said. “It was frustrating at times because I was missing games, I wasn’t getting to do. You go through spring, and all summer, and you’re out. It was definitely frustrating at times, but there was definitely nothing I could do other than stay focused, stay grounded so when my times came, I’d be ready.”
Although the rehab has been slow, McConkey’s back seems to be getting in shape, and with it, a return to the norm for the junior wide receiver.
The timing could not have been better.
With Brock Bowers out, McConkey gave the Bulldogs a needed boost against Florida, catching six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. The score was on a 41-yard pass from Carson Beck. His performance earned him a pair of weekly awards from the SEC and the Senior Bowl as their Offensive Player of the Week.
"I think it came at the right time, right?" head coach Kirby Smart said. "With Brock out, had Ladd step up and make plays. We've got to keep him healthy because he's such a weapon.”
So far, McConkey’s back is doing fine.
“I’ve been good. Even after the game, I’ve been good,” McConkey said. “I’ve had two really good days of practice. I think the bye week was huge as far as getting over the hump and taking that next step.”
Daily maintenance is required.
“I really just try to stay on top of my rehab. I do a lot of core work, hip work, have a lot of Pilates, yoga, things like that,” he said. “But yeah, just trying to stay on top of it, not getting behind and not trying to skip a day, thinks like that.”
As a result, McConkey is back in an integral role with the Bulldogs.
The Gators learned that the hard way last Saturday in Jacksonville.
Of McConkey’s 135 receiving yards, 78 came after the catch.
“He's such a competitor. The yards after catch is what he gives us that a lot of other guys haven't done,” Smart said. “He catches it and runs with it, and he does a tremendous job.”
Smart said McConkey has all the ingredients to be a great receiver.
“Separation is one of the No. 1 qualities. We talk about body quickness. A guy could be straight-line fast, but he doesn't separate. Can you come in and out of breaks?” Smart said. “That was the first thing we saw in Ladd when we looked at him. He's quicker than he is fast, but he's fast. When you're quick and fast, that's when you're good."
Along with the opportunity to get healthy, the recent bye week allowed McConkey to be honored by his hometown of Chatsworth and North Murray High. He even had a street next to the football stadium changed to Ladd McConkey Way in his honor.
The local school board even changed the speed limit signs around the campus at North Murray High to 15 mph, honoring McConkey’s old jersey number.
“It was awesome. Going back, feeling all the support that I have back home,” said McConkey, one of 15 finalists for the prestigious Campbell Award. “I got to watch the game and see all my coaches, so it was really cool.”
Saturday, however, it will be back to work as the Bulldogs host Missouri in what will be the team’s first home game since October 7.
“Anytime you can go and get a win on the road, it’s huge. Coach Smart always harps how hard it is to play on the road in those different atmospheres,” McConkey said. “So, anytime you can get back in Sanford, and our fans show up every time we play here, so it’s exciting.”