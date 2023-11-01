Ladd McConkey was definitely frustrated not being able to play earlier this year due to a back issue.

Actually, his feelings ran deeper than that.

“I was pissed off. I wanted to be out there; I wanted to be with my guys,” McConkey said. “It was frustrating at times because I was missing games, I wasn’t getting to do. You go through spring, and all summer, and you’re out. It was definitely frustrating at times, but there was definitely nothing I could do other than stay focused, stay grounded so when my times came, I’d be ready.”

Although the rehab has been slow, McConkey’s back seems to be getting in shape, and with it, a return to the norm for the junior wide receiver.

The timing could not have been better.

With Brock Bowers out, McConkey gave the Bulldogs a needed boost against Florida, catching six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. The score was on a 41-yard pass from Carson Beck. His performance earned him a pair of weekly awards from the SEC and the Senior Bowl as their Offensive Player of the Week.

"I think it came at the right time, right?" head coach Kirby Smart said. "With Brock out, had Ladd step up and make plays. We've got to keep him healthy because he's such a weapon.”

So far, McConkey’s back is doing fine.

“I’ve been good. Even after the game, I’ve been good,” McConkey said. “I’ve had two really good days of practice. I think the bye week was huge as far as getting over the hump and taking that next step.”