Prospects rated with three or fewer stars are often seen as less desirable, despite the contributions of players like J.R. Reed, Brian Herrien, Eric Stokes, Monty Rice, Justin Shaffer, and Stetson Bennett IV.

Sometimes being a cultural fit for the University of Georgia and being a "Damn Good Dawg" are just as important as overwhelming physical traits. Heck, three of those players are currently in the NFL and Bennett helped lead Georgia to its first national championship in four generations.

UGASports is taking a look at the next wave of potential Bulldogs who would fit this same mold.

Here are twelve prospects that have the talent, toughness, and tenacity to be in The Dirty Dozen for Georgia football recruiting's Class of 2023.